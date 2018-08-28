× The ‘Queen of Hearts’ Raffle is up to $4.6 Million, “Laugh til You’re Winded”, and Comedy in Chicago | Full Show (Aug 27th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! The ‘Queen of Hearts’ Raffle happening in McHenry continues to far exceed expectations and is now up to $4.86 Million! We bring on Dwane Lundgren (Commander of McHenry’s VFW) to give us some insight into all the excitement. Then, from the “Laugh til You’re Winded” documentary we bring on director, Michael Alexander. And to discuss all things comedy and so much more we bring on Comedian, Paul Farahvar.

