× The Opening Bell 8/28/18: Updating Home Technology is Just Like Updating Your Phone or Computer

Technology can be a very intimidating aspect of every day life but integrating it in the right way can provide a peace of mind. Steve Grzanich caught up with Chad Taylor (Abt Technology Expert) to recap their recent internet safety day to remind consumers about how all technology needs to be regularly updated in order to keep your data and information safe. Joy Xi (Google Project Lead) then explained how Google has been working to add a new seamless search feature that translates military experiences to recommended jobs that fit their acquired skills.