× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.28.18: Simple spousal disagreements, U of I tuition-free, U.S. – Mexico trade deal

John checks in with you on yesterday’s NewsClick, which asked if lowering the flag back down to half-staff was enough of a band-aid on the Trump and McCain drama, or if it was too little, too late. Also, the topic of air conditioning leads to your comments about disagreements with your significant others. John asks you if you think the new tuition-free policy at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus is fair. Finally, Washington Post Economics Professor Heather Long explains the U.S. – Mexico trade deal, and what makes this solution of President Trump’s worse than NAFTA.