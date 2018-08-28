The John Williams NewsClick: Should the legal age to buy tobacco in Illinois go from 18 to 21?

Posted 4:17 PM, August 28, 2018, by

FILE- This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo shows cartons of Marlboro cigarettes, a Philip Morris brand, on the shelves at JR outlet in Burlington, N.C. Phillip Morris International Inc. reports earnings Thursday, July 19. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)