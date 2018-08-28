× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Sony’s robotic pups are making a coming back to the U.S.

It’s Tech Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget gives us the inside scoop on Sony’s new Aibo robot dog- which can be yours for a whopping $2,899. Bridget also tells us about a startup company called Carverr, that protect the digital money of its customers. This company will even hide your password inside a micro tube of DNA!

