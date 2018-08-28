× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.28.18: Durbin, Durkin and Kirk remember John McCain, the 1968 Democratic National Convention and other things in Chicago

What a day. Senators Durbin, Durkin and Mark Kirk all remember their friend John McCain. Friends of the show Stephanie Somers and Cleetus Friedman stopped by to preview their Cooking up for a Cure Chicago event on September 13th. Dean Richards has the latest on Ariana Grande and John Goodman. We met an amazing Kid of the Week and Steve tells some Abigail stories.