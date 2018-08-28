Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The honor is given annually to an individual who displays courage and conviction while striving to secure liberty for people worldwide. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Senator Mark Kirk on John McCain: “He was my hero, and my inspiration.”
Senator Mark Kirk joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about his relationship with John McCain and the loss of his friends. He said it’s a great loss for the country and he always tried to emulate McCain. He wanted to pair with a Democrat and get things done. He also said he frustrated the heck out of him because he always wanted to put his country first.