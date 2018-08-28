× Richton Park Fall Festival 2018 | T.L. Williams Headlines

The passing of Labor Day brings The Richton Park Fall Festival , September 8, 2018.

While we’re not quite ready to say goodbye to summer, the 2nd annual festival has a lot in store for the family. Arts and crafts by Home Depot, magic shows, zumba, plenty of food vendors and live entertainment.

This year, Richton Park native and singer T.L. Williams will be one of the festivals headliners. Williams is thrilled to be able to entertain his hometown with his hit songs such as “Getting Mo Money Than You” and his newest track “Cookout”.

Get an exclusive treat to his new hit, “Cookout” as he performs it LIVE and learn more about T.L. Williams here: