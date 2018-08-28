National Be Kind To Humankind Week: Making A Difference On AND Off The Field

It’s “National Be Kind To Humankind Week,” and high school student-athletes from 64 high schools throughout the Chicago metro came together on Sunday to interact with each other while doing good for kids.

The event took place at the McCook Athletic & Exposition Center welcoming schools from Rockford to Minooka to the borders of Wisconsin and Indiana.

The campaign is part of Making A Difference On AND Off The Field presented by Buddy’s HELPERS and the PepsiCo Showdown.

Each of the over one-thousand students donated money to purchase scooters for underprivileged children as well as donated children’s books to rebuild a Chicago Public elementary school library.

The goal? To bring student-athletes together to create interaction between city and suburban, public and private school student-athletes from all different types of backgrounds and neighborhoods.