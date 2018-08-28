× ‘It was very hectic scene’: Jacksonville shooting survivors Taylor Poindexter and Marquis Williams talk about their experience

Chicago area couple Taylor Poindexter and her boyfriend, Marquis Williams, join the Bill and Wendy show to share their story about what happened to them during the Jacksonville Madden Tournament shooting.

