House Republican Jim Durkin on the legacy of John McCain: “This nation needs more John McCains.”

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the country’s loss with the death of John McCain. He said McCain wanted to get though and defend his country and he predicts his legacy will grow larger and larger as the years pass. Durkin says, “He [McCain] was a person you could listen to and he would make sense.”