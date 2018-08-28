× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 170: Picking The Bears’ 53-Man Roster

Five wide receivers or six? How man offensive linemen? Who can play special teams? Cut day is around the corner, so Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns go through every positional group and make predictions on who will make the 53-man roster for the Bears. Hoge and Jahns listen and react to the first batch of listener voicemails. The guys wrap the show by making picks against the spread for the big college games this weekend.

