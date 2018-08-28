Ed “OB” O’Bradovich can’t understand why the Bears aren’t letting Mitch Trubisky play

Posted 8:13 PM, August 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:12PM, August 28, 2018

Mitch Trubisky celebrates in Cincinnati. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame Chicago Bear Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to explain why he doesn’t think the Chicago Bears are ready for their season opener against Green Bay and why Mitch Trubisky isn’t playing more.

