DJ Spinn | Advent of footwork, legacy of DJ Rashad, and more; Matt Muse shares insight on his most recent project

The Cornerstore first spoke with Chicago rapper Matt Muse about the release of his most recent project “Nappy Talk,” followed by a conversation with footwork architect DJ Spinn about the advent of footwork in Chicago’s south suburbs, the legacy of DJ Rashad, and the mission of Rashad and Spinn’s international footwork crew Teklife.

