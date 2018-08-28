× Cooking up a Cure Chicago guarantees fun while raising money for Scleroderma

The Scleroderma Foundation supports a three-fold mission of Support, Education, and Research. Cooking up a Cure is an important fundraiser in Chicago that helps us with this effort. Stephanie Somers and Cleetus Friedman have both been personally touched by scleroderma and they have dedicated themselves to raising money for research and awareness. Come out and support their cause while enjoying great food and good times you can buy tickets HERE.