Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Cellestine H.

Cellestine came to Feed My Starving Children last summer with a friend and fell in love with their mission and the idea that she could make a difference for other children. Last year in August, Cellestine made the decision to play her harp and raise money for our organization ($1800). Cellestine found places that would allow her to set up her harp, made a display board with our information on it and put out a donation jar. This August she completed her goal by adding the final $180 or her own babysitting money. She raised $1800. 22 CHILDREN FED FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR BY A 14 YEAR OLD SELF MOTIVATED YOUNG LADY AND HER HARP. Way to go Cellestine!