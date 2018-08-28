× Chicago Artist You Should Know: Makaya McCraven

The tremendous Chicago jazz drummer Makaya McCraven joins Justin to talk about his career, the diverse and collaborative jazz community in Chicago, the many sounds and styles that jazz encompasses, why jam sessions are so important to the growth of a musician, his goal of making compelling art, the fascination of American music around the world and the upcoming Red Bull Music Round Robin event at Thalia Hall.

Also check out the Digital Round Robin website where visitors can create their own Round Robin type tracks and share them socially, mashing up pre-composed tracks from Round Robin artists as well as additional musicians.

