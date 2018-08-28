× Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.28.18: Get Back

Bill and Wendy start the show with some traffic questions for Mary Van De Velde. Then, CNET senior editor Bridget Carey joins the show to talk about Sony’s new robot dog, Aibo and she explains how one tech company is storing data files in DNA! After that, Matt Dryfhout, CEO and founder of Bakblade, gives us the backstory on the fantastic shaver. Chicago area couple Marquis Williams and his girlfriend, Taylor Poindexter share their story about what happened to them during the Jacksonville Madden Tournament shooting.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.