Wintrust Business Lunch 8/27/18: Updating The Insurance Industry, Privacy Laws in The Office, & Social Media Paychecks

Insurance may sound like an old-school and straight forward industry but according to Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis, that means it prime for some technological disruption. Steve Bertrand touched on the story of a new insurance spin-off called Dais, along with many other tech stories from around the city at the moment, Philippe Weiss then joined the program to explain how preventing certain privacy practices might actually be a negative business practice (with a few entertaining stories), and Randi Shaffer noted how young social media users are earning their first paychecks from Instagram.