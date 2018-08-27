Children play in a water fall at the Crown Fountain in Chicago's Millennium Park, seeking temporary relief to the Midwest's excessive heat, Thursday, July 21, 2016, in Chicago. The high pressure system, sometimes called a "heat dome," will push conditions to their hottest point so far this summer, though record hot temperatures are not expected, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling tries to use a double negative to describe the weather
Children play in a water fall at the Crown Fountain in Chicago's Millennium Park, seeking temporary relief to the Midwest's excessive heat, Thursday, July 21, 2016, in Chicago. The high pressure system, sometimes called a "heat dome," will push conditions to their hottest point so far this summer, though record hot temperatures are not expected, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
WGN-TV Meteorologist Tom Skilling joins John Williams to talk about what’s keeping us so hot through the end of this summer!