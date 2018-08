× WGN Radio Theatre #313: Luke Slaughter of Tombstone & I Was a Communist for the FBI

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the golden age of radio on the WGN Radio Theatre from August 26, 2018. Tonight, it’s Luke Slaughter of Tombstone: Heritage (5/11/58) with Sam Buffington and I Was a Communist for the FBI: The Sleeper (2/4/53) with Dana Andrews.