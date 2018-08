× Wayne Messmer Hits High Notes on The Highway in RV Road Trip!

Anthem legend, Wayne Messmer, joins Dane “On The Road” to share the journey he and wife Kathleen are on, RV’ing across the country for the first time. Hear as Wayne talks about the excitement of driving, seeing amazing nature, national parks, historic places and the fun of meeting friends and fans along the way! Follow Wayne on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WayneMessmer/

