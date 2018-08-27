The Top Five@5 (8/27/18): Sach Baron Cohen doesn’t disappoint, President Trump has an awkward phone call, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Monday, August 27th, 2018:
Playwright Neil Simon is remembered for his lasting impact on Broadway, President Trump has an awkward moment during a telephone call with Mexican President Nieto, students from Oak Park & River Forest High Schools react to Steve James’ new docu-series America to Me on Starz filming at their school, the season finale of Sach Baron Cohen’s Who Is America doesn’t disappoint, and Sen. John McCain is remembered in his own words.
