The Opening Bell 8/27/18: Creating Technology is One Thing, But Designing it for a Diverse Group is Another

Developing a piece of technology can impact an industry, but integrating that technology to various groups of people seamlessly can be the hardest part. Steve Grzanich discussed the root of this thought process with Jen Kamins (Executive Director and Co-Founder of Brave Initiatives) and how her first hand corporate experience drove her to help create the next generation of leaders and technologists. Additionally these are the kinds of in-demand jobs that are only going to grow, but you can’t get the job without a solid resume. Michael Erwin (Sr. Career Adviser at Career Builder) shared the annual survey detailing the worst resume mistakes managers are seeing these days.