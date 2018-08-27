× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.27.18: Heat wave, President Trump’s McCain tweets, “Sharp Objects,” backpacks on the el

It’s another scorcher out there, and Tom Skilling explains what’s keeping us so hot this end of summer. John asks you if you think President Trump should have paid homage to the late Senator John McCain, and the texts and calls pour in. Then, John checks in with TV Guide Senior Critic and TV Insider Reviewer Matt Roush about the season finale of “Sharp Objects”, based on the novel by Gillian Flynn. Finally, John, Elif and Violeta disagree on backpacks on the el.