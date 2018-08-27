The Chicago Way w/John Kass (8/27/18): Kristen McQueary on why the CPS sex scandal isn’t getting the coverage it deserves and why Kasso isn’t spam

Posted 3:00 PM, August 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:18PM, August 27, 2018

Kristen McQueary, John Kass and Jeff Carlin (JCarlin/WGN)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(8/27/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member/columnist Kristen McQueary to talk about why the sexual abuse scandal at the Chicago Public Schools isn’t getting more attention and to define “bigot baiting.” Plus, Kasso needs a better explanation for why Facebook labeled him a spam.

Download this episode here by using 'Save As'
