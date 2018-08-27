× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.27.18: RIP Senator John McCain

It’s a sad Monday as the Steve Cochran Show reflects on the life and legacy of American hero John McCain, who passed away over the weekend. Pat Brady and General John Borling share their memories of a true patriot, Doctor Kevin Most tells us a little about the type of cancer that eventually claimed Senator McCain’s life and CNN’s Ryan Nobles breaks down the reaction in Washington to Senator McCain’s death. We also get ready for the NU Football season as Coach Fitz previews this Thursday’s season opener, Chris Getz praises Michael Kopech and we find out if Dave and Steve Eanet survived this weekend’s Tough Mudder.