× Single, Married, Divorced- Episode 15: Chicago Comedian Pat McGann on SMD

Single, Married, Divorced welcomes its first special co-host this week. Chicago comedian Pat McGann sits in on the fun and keeps the crew rolling. McGann, preforms around Chicagoland and nationally. Between jokes he gives us his ideas on creative dates and takes aim at a USA Today study that lists what men and women want in relationships. Erik tells us about his first “couples Christmas card.” While Tom shares a dating story that involved the woman’s mother and a fire alarm. Allison also explains to Pat why she’s so scared of dating apps.

Poll Question: What men and women want in a relationship.

Question 1: What’s a good creative date?

App Story: A mother, an ex and a fire alarm.

Question 2: Is that a joke?