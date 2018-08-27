Roe Conn Full Show (8/28/18): Ken Burns, Mark McKinnon, Sen. Durbin and more remember Sen. John McCain’s service to our country

Posted 10:57 PM, August 27, 2018, by , Updated at 08:08PM, August 28, 2018

(File Photo) Lieutenant Commander John Mccain Is Welcomed By U.S. President Richard Nixon Upon Mccain's Release From Five And One-Half Years As A P.O.W. During The Vietnam War May 24, 1973 In Washington, D.C. (Photo By Getty Images)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 27th, 2018:

Sen. Dick Durbin talks about working with Sen. John McCain on Capitol Hill, filmmaker Ken Burns remembers his friendship with McCain, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling is looking for tips on picking peaches, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman reacts to President Trump’s announcement that NAFTA is dead, the Top Five@5 salutes playwright Neil Simon, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard makes sense of President Trump’s stance on Sen. McCain, and political strategist Mark McKinnon tells stories about working on McCain’s campaigns.

