Roe Conn Full Show (8/28/18): Ken Burns, Mark McKinnon, Sen. Durbin and more remember Sen. John McCain’s service to our country
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, August 27th, 2018:
Sen. Dick Durbin talks about working with Sen. John McCain on Capitol Hill, filmmaker Ken Burns remembers his friendship with McCain, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling is looking for tips on picking peaches, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman reacts to President Trump’s announcement that NAFTA is dead, the Top Five@5 salutes playwright Neil Simon, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard makes sense of President Trump’s stance on Sen. McCain, and political strategist Mark McKinnon tells stories about working on McCain’s campaigns.
