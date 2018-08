× Rick Kogan chats with the crew of the Booth One podcast

Rick Kogan is in-studio with longtime friends Gary Zabinski and Frank Tourangeau, co-hosts of the Booth One podcast along with their outstanding producer Betsy Ingram. They discuss their everlasting friendship and the trio’s fascinating podcast.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3540288/booth-one-podcast-8-26-18_2018-08-27-173528.64kmono.mp3