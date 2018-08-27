Retro Video Game Review: Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog was a great break out mascot for Sega Genesis. Anyone can pick up this game and have a ton of fun. Plus the game gets harder as you play so it still tests your gamer mettle. But that’s my take, what do you think?
Retro Review – Sonic the Hedgehog (Genesis)
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine