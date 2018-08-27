× Michael Alexander on Chicago comedy, ‘Laugh Till You’re Winded’, Zaines, and more

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the founder of Funny Since 1985 Productions, Michael Alexander. Michael is a 30-year veteran in stand-up as a performer, writer, producer and instructor. Michael talks the Chicago comedy scene, writing and producing, Zanies 40th anniversary, and his upcoming documentary on stand-up comedy in Chicago, “Laugh Till You’re Winded.”

The Chicago premiere of ‘Laugh Till Your Winded’ will take place at Zanies in Chicago (1548 N. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610) on Monday, November 5th at 8:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit Zanies Chicago.

