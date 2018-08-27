× Kenny Wallace Talks Birthday, Baseball, Hometown and Hall of Fame!

The one and only Kenny Wallace joins Dane “On The Road” and on his birthday weekend to share all the latest. Hear as Kenny talks about the excitement of his soon to be induction into the St. Louis Sports Hall Of Fame and his love for his home city and ALL the reasons why YOU will love it too for your next road trip. Listen as Kenny and Dane go over Cubs Cardinals rivalry as we close in on another baseball post season with teams battling for the division. And big happy 55 to one of the all time great personalities in motorsports!

For more information about Kenny and the St Louis Sports Hall of Fame induction coming up September 26th go to www.nascarhall.com

