× How To Avoid The Most Common Resume Deal Breakers

According to Michael Erwin (Sr. Career Adviser at Career Builder), “jobs seekers are in control” of this market, but there still instant deal breakers when resumes cross an employers desk. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) and Michael discussed the biggest mistakes potential employees make on their resumes like overtly lying, unprofessional email addresses, and the worst – typos.