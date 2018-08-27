PHOTO: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, Steve Cochran, Dave Eanet, and Justin Kaufmann. × Go Cats! Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the 2018 football season PHOTO: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, Steve Cochran, Dave Eanet, and Justin Kaufmann. Coach Pat Fitzgerald joins the Cochran Show to preview the upcoming season as the team gets set to take on Purdue in the season opener this Thursday. Go Cats! http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3540161/coach-pat-fitzgerald-08-27-18_2018-08-27-121301.64kmono.mp3