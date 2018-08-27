Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Go Cats! Coach Pat Fitzgerald previews the 2018 football season

Posted 11:15 AM, August 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:08AM, August 27, 2018

PHOTO: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald, Steve Cochran, Dave Eanet, and Justin Kaufmann.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald joins the Cochran Show to preview the upcoming season as the team gets set to take on Purdue in the season opener this Thursday. Go Cats!