Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

From the archives: Milt Rosenberg talks with Neil Simon

Posted 11:47 AM, August 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:40AM, August 27, 2018

American playwright Neil Simon answers questions during an interview in Seattle, Wa., September 22, 1994. (AP Photo/Gary Stuart)

In this clip from a 1999 episode of Extension 720 from around the time of the publication of “The Play Goes On: A Memoir,” Milt Rosenberg talks with playwright Neil Simon about “The Odd Couple.” Simon died Sunday at age 91.