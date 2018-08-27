American playwright Neil Simon answers questions during an interview in Seattle, Wa., September 22, 1994. (AP Photo/Gary Stuart)
From the archives: Milt Rosenberg talks with Neil Simon
In this clip from a 1999 episode of Extension 720 from around the time of the publication of “The Play Goes On: A Memoir,” Milt Rosenberg talks with playwright Neil Simon about “The Odd Couple.” Simon died Sunday at age 91.