Filmmaker Ken Burns on the passing of his friend Sen. McCain: He was “one of the finest human beings I ever met”
Prolific PBS documentarian Ken Burns joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to look back at the life & career of his friend Sen. John McCain. Burns remembers working with McCain over the years on various projects, specifically their efforts to get a posthumous pardon for boxer Jack Johnson.
