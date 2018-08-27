Filmmaker Ken Burns on the passing of his friend Sen. McCain: He was “one of the finest human beings I ever met”

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., left, and film director Ken Burns, call for a presidential pardon Tuesday, July 13, 2004, for the late Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain said Johnson's 1913 conviction under the Mann Act was based on racism rather than justice. (AP Photos/Lauren Burke)

Prolific PBS documentarian Ken Burns joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to look back at the life & career of his friend Sen. John McCain. Burns remembers working with McCain over the years on various projects, specifically their efforts to get a posthumous pardon for boxer Jack Johnson.

