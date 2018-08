× “Elton Jim” “blisters” through “The Big Apple” in the summer with a lesson about wearing comfortable shoes

In this 119th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recounts his recent jaunt to New York City, where he was blown away by a bevy of Broadway shows, but came home with a nasty blister. Learn why it’s crucial to always pack a comfortable pair of shoes when traveling — if not, the result can be a pain in the…foot!