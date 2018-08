× Dr. Lance Williams shares a history of gang violence in Chicago

Dr. Lance Williams, co-author of The Almight Black P Stone Nation and an expert on gangs in Chicago, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti in studio to discuss the history of gang violence in Chicago and why violence is out of control. They also discuss Dr. Williams involvement with the Hadiya Pendleton trial.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.