Bill and Wendy Full Show 8.27.18: Let's go to the tennis tournament

Today’s guests include Michael Alexander, founder of Funny Since 1985 Productions, and Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Bill and Wendy discuss the outcome of Bill’s tennis tournament, Chicago comedy, nursery rhymes, the race for Illinois governor, Tim Conway, and more. They also pay tribute to Sen. John McCain and playwright Neil Simon.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.