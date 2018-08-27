× B2B – Ep. 49 Wes Henderson Talks Angel’s Envy

This week on Barrel to Bottle, Pat and Roger sit down with Kentucky bourbon dignitary Wes Henderson. Along with his father, Lincoln Henderson, Wes created the category-defining Angel’s Envy by blending bourbons finished in Port barrels. Wes talks bourbon heritage, his brand new Louisville distillery, and what’s on the horizon for his iconic brand. Plus, Wes sticks around for our Q&A segment to answer your question about barrel toast and char.

