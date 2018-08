× After Hours with Rick Kogan: The Shakespeare Project of Chicago and the Booth One podcast gang

Tonight on the show, Rick is joined by Peter Garino, Gary Houston, Michael Mitchell and Erin Sloan to discuss The Shakespeare Project of Chicago’s 24th season and it’s five performances of Howard Ginsberg’s play “Jefferson & Adams.” Rick is also in-studio with co-hosts Gary Zabinski and Frank Tourangeau along with producer Betsy Ingram of the Booth One podcast.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3540286/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-227_2018-08-27-173226.64kmono.mp3