× White Sox catcher Kevan Smith: “It was an easy decision” honoring Webb on Players’ Weekend

White Sox backstop Kevan Smith joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly and talks about knocking his first homer of the year while playing tribute to his late friend – and former Sox pitcher- Daniel Webb, and the various other ways he’s keeping Webb’s memory alive. Smith also hits on his time playing QB at Pitt for Dave Wannstedt, what he loves about catching for Michael Kopech, and more.