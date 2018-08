× WGN Radio Theatre #312: The Story of Dr. Kildare, The Bickersons & Richard Diamond, Private Detective

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the golden age of radio on the WGN Radio Theatre from August 25, 2018. Tonight, it’s The Story of Dr. Kildare: Vernon Pendleton, Hypochondriac (3/15/50) with Lew Ayres; The Bickersons: Fishing Cruise (4/20/47) with Don Ameche and Frances Langford and Richard Diamond, Private Detective: Mr. Walker’s Problem (3/28/52) with Dick Powell.