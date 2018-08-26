× This is History: 10 Things You Didn’t Now About Senator John McCain, A Man Who Spent His Life Serving the Dignity of His Fellow Americans

Dave Plier and Roger Badesch (in for Dave Schwan) talk about the passing Senator John McCain, a Vietnam War hero with more than 35 years of public service who became one of the most distinctive figures in modern American politics as a maverick conservative, died Saturday at his home in Arizona. Also, Dave and Roger talk about the history of the Pullman Palace Car Company and the introduction of the first sleeping car, Kodak’s introduction of rolled film, WWII begins when Germany invades Poland and Mary Tyler Moore ends her historic TV show.