The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 8/26/18

This week on the Sunday Spin:

State Representative Emanuel “Chris” Welch joins Rick on the phone to discuss the current financial dispute between the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses in the SIU system and what Welch considers a lack of investment in Illinois higher education.

Chicago Tribune environmental reporter Michael Hawthorne chimes in on Trump’s promise to bring back coal as a major industry and whether or not the return of coal equals the return of jobs.

Finally, SIU professor John S. Jackson rounds out the show with his ideas on the politics of regionalism, its place in the current political races in Illinois and why the rest of the state feels Chicago “gets it all”.