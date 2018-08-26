× Startup Showcase: Bandwagon & Dare Mighty Things

Yesterday on the Startup Showcase host Scott Kitun talks with Harold Hughes of Bandwagon for the first half of the show. Bandwagon helps teams identify the fans that show up on game day. By understanding who is actually in the stadium, or arena, our customers are able to improve fan engagement, increase day of game revenue, offer personalized services, and improve public safety. To invest in Bandwagon click here. Later on the show Michael Gelphman from Dare Mighty Things joins Scott on the air to talk about his upcoming event that Scott will be MC-ing coming up on October 29th.

