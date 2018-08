× Sox OF Ryan LaMarre: “It was kind of like a monkey jumped off my back” to homer in his hometown

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with White Sox outfielder Ryan LaMarre, who clears up the story behind his uncle coming up with his first big league home run ball at Comerica Park; he also talks about handling the grind of the road and the life of a ballplayer shuttling back and forth between the minors and the big leagues, the process of learning to trust his instincts at the plate, and more.