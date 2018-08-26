On The Road W/ Dane Neal | Full Show 8/25/18
Yesterday’s show “On the Road” with Dane Neal was jammed packed. To start off the show Dane was joined with the President of Chicagoland Speedway Route 66 in Joliet, Scott Paddock, to come on and talk about their upcoming event called Street Outlaws – No Prep Kings. Next Dane talked with President of the Indianapolis Speedway, Doug Boles about the Mardi Gras of racing; The Brickyard 400. Later Dane gave some helpful tips on how to survive the Bristol Renaissance Faire. In the latter half of that hour Dane was joined on the air with Kenny Wallace and Dino Tiberi to talk all things Saint Louis and why it is a must do road trip with the family. After that Dane is joined on air with Wayne Messmer to talk about his upcoming two week RV trip that he will be taking with his wife. We also briefly checked in on the CT Footbowl Beef and Brew Trolley Tour to hear all the fun and shenanigans going on and then to close out the show we talked with Kendall Bruns and Molly McGown to talk about Trailsongs, which are songs all inspired by National Parks.