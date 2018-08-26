× Kölsch, Märzen, and lager beer reviews on “At the Breweries” with Brian Noonan

Learn about Kölsch, Märzen, and lager beers from Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana and Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers. They join Brian in-studio to educate and entertain in this edition of “At the Breweries.”



They discuss the differences between a few different types of beer and plug some craft breweries, including Dovetail Brewery. Some of the beers featured in their discussion:

Kölsch A traditional clean-drinking German ale, lagered for a smooth finish, with minor fruity esters present. This style is so tradition-bound that you can’t even call it Kosch in the EU unless it’s made in the German town of Köln (Cologne). Reference beer – Reissdorf Kölsch Review Beer – Solemn Oath Lü Lager Lager is the clean, golden beer everybody knows and loves. American brewers love to bring the hops forward a bit more, so they compare a classic example (from a local brewery, for freshness) with a more hop-foward craft version. Reference Beer – Dovetail Pilsner

Review Beer – Hopewell First Lager Oktoberfest

The toasty brown harvest-time ale that makes summer’s escape a little more bearable. Reference Beer – Ayinger Oktoberfest-Märzen Review Beer – Metropolitan Afterburner Oktoberfest Lager

Brian also congratulates Jesse Valenciana on completing his first triathlon earlier that day, and they chat a bit about the very hot weather for the Chicago Triathlon, one of the largest triathlons in the world.

About At the Breweries: Every month, J&J join Brian to explore craft beers of a certain variety or theme from a variety of breweries — not just the ones they work for! Hilarious banter ensues when two guys who are passionate about beer join Brian Noonan for some of the best beer banter you’ll ever hear.